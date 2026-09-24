'First person I would shoot is CEC Gyanesh Kumar'

12:25

Launching an attack on the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) under Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) supremo Mukesh Sahani on Thursday remarked that if he were "pardoned for one murder," the first person he would shoot is Gyanesh Kumar.



Speaking to reporters, Sahani reacted to an Indian Express report which said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders issued in connection with electoral-roll procedures. The reported concerns included changes to Form 6, voter deletions and the handling of electoral-roll data.



"The Election Commission has turned into an arm of the BJP. And I want to say to Gyanesh Kumar: times do not stay the same forever. Have some shame--you are playing with the nation's Constitution! If I were pardoned for one murder, the first person I would shoot is Gyanesh! But what can we do? We are law-abiding citizens who respect the Constitution," Sahani said.



Escalating his rhetoric, Sahani warned that officials and the ruling leadership would face imprisonment if the opposition assumes power in 2029.



"In the times ahead, they will not go scot-free. In 2029, a government will be formed in the country under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi ji, and Gyanesh Kumar will be the very first person sent to prison. Everyone who colluded with him will also go to jail; no one will be spared. If he passes away before that, that is another matter. But if they remain alive, they will be put behind bars--there are no ifs or buts about it. Nobody will be able to protect him, not even Modi ji. In fact, Modi ji might also end up in jail!" he claimed.



Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of undermining democratic systems, Sahani alleged that elections were being manipulated through voter roll deletions and welfare transfers during active model code periods. -- ANI