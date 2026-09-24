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'Enemies of Constitution exposed': Rahul presser at 4 pm

Thu, 24 September 2026
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Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced that he would address a press conference at 4 pm, amid the ongoing political row over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The enemies of the Constitution have been exposed. Justice will be served. I will address a press conference at 4 pm. #VoteChori."

His announcement comes amid heightened political exchanges over the functioning of the Election Commission and reported objections raised by two Election Commissioners during deliberations on electoral-roll procedures.

An Indian Express report had claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the SIR process and other electoral matters. The reported disagreements included issues concerning Form 6, voter deletions and access to electoral-roll databases.

The Election Commission has rejected the suggestion that the reported objections amounted to institutional dissent over final decisions. The poll panel said operational queries, inputs and suggestions raised during the draft stage were part of its standard administrative and decision-making process.

The ECI maintained that all decisions taken by the Commission, including those related to SIR, were unanimous and had the approval of all three commissioners.

The issue has nevertheless triggered strong reactions from Opposition parties, with Congress leaders questioning the Commission's decision-making process and raising concerns over electoral-roll revisions.

The Congress Working Committee is also scheduled to meet in New Delhi on September 29 to discuss the ECI controversy and the wider political situation, according to party sources. The meeting is expected to deliberate on the party's response to the issue.

The Congress has intensified its criticism of the SIR exercise, while the BJP and the Election Commission have defended the process. -- ANI

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