Disha Salian's father to submit key evidence before CBI

13:05

Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, along with his lawyer, will visit the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Mumbai after 2 pm on Thursday to submit several pieces of evidence related to the case.



Satish Salian is also expected to demand that the concerned officials be called for questioning at the earliest and that strict action be taken against those found responsible.



The development comes amid a continuing legal dispute involving Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Satish Salian.



On Thursday, Thackeray issued a formal legal response rejecting the Rs 500-crore defamation notice sent by Salian.



In the response, Thackeray denied the allegations of defamation and refused to issue an apology, withdraw his social media posts or pay compensation. -- ANI