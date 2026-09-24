Deep depression crosses Andhra coast near Kalingapatnam, heavy rain continues

09:42

The deep depression that brought copious rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh over the past two to three days, moved west - northwestwards and crossed the coast close to Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district, the India Meteorological Department said.



The IMD noted that the weather system made landfall between 11 pm on Wednesday and 1 am on Thursday.



"The deep depression over north Andhra Pradesh coast moved slowly west-northwestwards with a speed of three km per hour during the past six hours and crossed the coast close to southwest of Kalingapatnam during 11 pm on September 23 and 1 am September 24," said the Met Department in an official press release on Thursday.



The widespread rainfall was accompanied by maximum sustained winds with speeds of up to 75 km per hour.



The deep depression further moved west - northwestwards and lay centred at 5:30 am today over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, about 50 km west of Kalingapatnam, 80 km north - northeast of Visakhapatnam and 170 km southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha.



"It is very likely to move northwestwards initially maintaining the intensity of a deep depression for next the 12 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually during the subsequent 24 hours," said the Met Department. -- PTI