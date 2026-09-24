Bengal govt to close down 250 madrasas due to...

09:43

The West Bengal cabinet has taken an in-principle decision to gradually shut down 250 government-recognised private madrasas, most of which have very low or negligible student enrolment and inadequate infrastructure, an official said.



These madrasas will be allowed to continue holding classes until December in the interest of the handful of students currently enrolled, after which they will be closed, he said.



The council of ministers on Wednesday also cleared a proposal for recruitment of around 1.51 lakh personnel across various government departments, including 12,000 personnel for West Bengal Police and 4,000 for Kolkata Police.



"The cabinet decided in principle to close down 250 private madrasas that lack adequate infrastructure and have a negligible number of students. They will be allowed to function till December," the official said.



The reports from these institutions are expected to be received before the Durga Puja festivities, following which necessary administrative action will be taken, the official said.



The move comes days after the state government ordered closure of 252 unauthorised madrasas and sent show-cause notices to around 100 others after a state-wide survey that found that several such institutions lacked requisite approvals and basic infrastructure.



Nearly 2,500 madrasas operating across the state without government registration may also be closed in phases in future, the official said. -- PTI