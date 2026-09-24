Banks to ensure UPI MDR isn't passed to consumers: Govt

20:32

The finance ministry is likely to hold meetings with the IBA, merchants and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on the MDR issue.





The GST Council is also likely to take a view on the applicability of GST on MDR, they said. -- ANI

The government is working on a mechanism to ensure that Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions is not passed on to consumers,quoted government sources as saying.Banks will monitor merchants to ensure compliance, while the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) will formulate a mechanism to prevent the levy from being passed on to customers. The IBA will also launch an awareness campaign in regional languages explaining the issue to consumers, they said.