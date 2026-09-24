Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Adani Group to invest over Rs 1 lakh cr in Bengal by 2035: Gautam Adani

Thu, 24 September 2026
Share:
14:07
image
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday announced that the conglomerate would invest more than Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for a 2,000-bed hospital in the New Town area near Kolkata along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Adani said the group would spend Rs 4,000 crore on the multi-speciality 'Adani Arogya Mandir', and the project would create 10,000 jobs.

Adani said half of the beds at the not-for-profit hospital would be reserved for economically weaker sections eligible under state and central health insurance schemes, and the facility would also house a medical college along with research and care infrastructure.

"We expect to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035," Adani said, adding that the investment would span ports, logistics, power generation, power transmission and distribution, roads, bridges and ropeways, green cement and hyperscale data centres.

This is the first formal mention of the Adani Group's proposal to invest in power distribution, which has so far remained the monopoly of R P Sanjiv Goenka Group, through its flagship company CESC Ltd, in Kolkata and Howrah.

CESC Ltd supplies power to the twin cities, while the rest of West Bengal, along with Salt Lake and New Town, remains under the state-owned WBSEDCL. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'PM ensuring Gen Z voters names deleted on electoral roll'
LIVE! 'PM ensuring Gen Z voters names deleted on electoral roll'

Another Bihar horror: Girl molested in public by group of men
Another Bihar horror: Girl molested in public by group of men

Four individuals have been arrested in Bihar's Samastipur district following a public harassment incident involving a girl, which came to light after a video went viral. Police swiftly identified and apprehended the accused, registering...

'If you want to die': Bus driver smoked bidis, refused to stop
'If you want to die': Bus driver smoked bidis, refused to stop

Nine passengers died in a bus fire on the Yamuna Expressway after the driver and conductor allegedly ignored repeated warnings about a burning smell and refused to stop the vehicle. An FIR has been lodged based on a passenger's...

NSE enters top-10 most valued firms' club; shares jump over 5%
NSE enters top-10 most valued firms' club; shares jump over 5%

Shares of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) climbed nearly 1 per cent on their trading debut, reaching a market valuation of Rs 4,53,123 crore, following a significantly oversubscribed initial public offering.

Asian Games Hockey: India Men Thrash Korea, Close in on Semi Spot
Asian Games Hockey: India Men Thrash Korea, Close in on Semi Spot

The Indian men's hockey team secured a dominant 8-2 victory over Korea at the Asian Games, largely thanks to a hat-trick from striker Dilpreet Singh. This win marks India's third consecutive triumph, placing them at the top of Pool A and...