Adani Group to invest over Rs 1 lakh cr in Bengal by 2035: Gautam Adani

14:07

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday announced that the conglomerate would invest more than Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035.



Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for a 2,000-bed hospital in the New Town area near Kolkata along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Adani said the group would spend Rs 4,000 crore on the multi-speciality 'Adani Arogya Mandir', and the project would create 10,000 jobs.



Adani said half of the beds at the not-for-profit hospital would be reserved for economically weaker sections eligible under state and central health insurance schemes, and the facility would also house a medical college along with research and care infrastructure.



"We expect to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035," Adani said, adding that the investment would span ports, logistics, power generation, power transmission and distribution, roads, bridges and ropeways, green cement and hyperscale data centres.



This is the first formal mention of the Adani Group's proposal to invest in power distribution, which has so far remained the monopoly of R P Sanjiv Goenka Group, through its flagship company CESC Ltd, in Kolkata and Howrah.



CESC Ltd supplies power to the twin cities, while the rest of West Bengal, along with Salt Lake and New Town, remains under the state-owned WBSEDCL. -- PTI