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2 booked over use of high-decibel 'DJ' system in Latur

Thu, 24 September 2026
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Police have registered a case against two persons, including the president of a Ganesh mandal, in Maharashtra's Latur district over alleged use of a high-decibel 'DJ' sound system in violation of noise control norms, officials said on Thursday.

The action was taken on Wednesday during an anti-noise pollution drive during the ongoing Ganesh festival, they said.

The accused, identified as Sandeep Balaji Shelke, president of the Vakratund Ganesh Mandal, and Siddheshwar Govind Dudhbhate, had ignored repeated appeals to comply with restrictions on high-powered DJ music systems.

According to police, Dudhbhate was operating a vehicle, which had allegedly been modified without permission to install a high-decibel sound system.

Latur police have warned that action would continue against those flouting government orders on noise levels.

The Bombay high court on Tuesday banned the use of loudspeakers, DJs, laser beams and bursting of firecrackers on public roads during festival processions.

Stressing the need for 'total restraint' on loud music, it called for a more dignified and civilised way of celebrating festivals.

The court also slammed the Maharashtra government for painting a rosy picture and chanting the 'All is Well' mantra over the issue.  -- PTI

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