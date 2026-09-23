Will reply in Shiv Sena style: Shinde's MLA targets Jarange

19:15

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange





Jarange had on Tuesday alleged that Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, earlier held a meeting of his party ministers and directed them not to cooperate with him over the reservation issue.





He also warned of taking 'revenge' against the ruling parties, saying the Maratha community would ensure the defeat of incumbent ministers, MPs and MLAs in the 2029 general elections.





Speaking to reporters here, Khotkar said the language used by Jarange against Shinde was 'intolerable'.





"We will give a reply in the Shiv Sena style," he said.

Khotkar claimed that Jarange was speaking against Shinde at the behest of a political leader.





"I know who is behind Jarange. We will expose those who are speaking against our leader," he said, without naming anyone.





The legislator said Shinde had done a lot of work for the Maratha community, citing the appointment of the Justice Sandeep Shinde committee, formed to decide the methodology for issuing 'Kunbi' caste certificates to members of the Maratha community, and the 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class category.





According to Khotkar, who represents the Jalna assembly constituency, the steps had benefited around 2,400 doctors and 12,000 employees from the Maratha community and opened opportunities for nearly 53,000 unemployed youths.





He also claimed that financial assistance and overseas scholarships had been provided to students from the community.





"Eknath Shinde is a leader of the Maratha community and has done a lot for it and continues to do so," Khotkar said.





Referring to other political leaders, Khotkar said NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar (85) was advanced in age, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar was no more.





Shinde had emerged as a leader of the Maratha community, he said.

On September 17, Jarange called off his 20-day-old fast and warned the Maharashtra government that he would take the protest to Mumbai if his demands over Maratha reservation were not considered in three months.





He has been demanding reservation under the OBC category for the Marathas with the Kunbi caste genealogy. -- PTI

Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar on Wednesday hit out at Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange over his remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying the party would respond in 'Shiv Sena style'.Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday, Jarange had also accused Shinde of taking action against Maratha protesters and alleged that they were facing inquiries by the Income Tax Department and other government agencies."Remember, your power will not last forever. The 2029 elections are approaching, and we will not hesitate to make you cry," he said.