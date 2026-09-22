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UP Man shoots wife, two priests dead in fit of rage; police surround home

Wed, 23 September 2026
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A man allegedly shot and killed his wife and two other persons at his residence in a village here on Tuesday before locking himself up in a room with his children, with police surrounding the house and making efforts to apprehend the accused, a senior officer said.

Azamgarh Senior Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said, information was received that on Tuesday evening, a person in Shambhupur village under Ahraula police station fired at three persons including his wife using a licenced weapon. "The wife of the accused and two other persons have died."

As per the information gathered so far, the accused has locked himself up in a room along with his children. Efforts are on to bring the children out safely, Kumar said.

He added that the law and order situation in the area is under control.

According to police sources, local resident Arvind Singh returned home around 6.00 pm on Tuesday and found his wife Babita Singh (32) engaged in a religious ritual with two priests -- Mahendra Pathak (60) and Akhilesh Mishra (50).

Arvind allegedly flew into a rage on seeing the religious ceremony, and began verbally abusing his wife and the two priests. The dispute escalated after his wife objected. -- PTI

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