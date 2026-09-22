Tension in Bengal town after TMC-BJP clashes, several hurt

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Clashes between supporters of the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party broke out in the Mukundapur area in the south-eastern fringes of the city on Tuesday, with the TMC alleging that several of its workers and leaders were badly roughed up and molested and the BJP countering the claim as "false charges".



Several TMC workers were reportedly hospitalised following the clashes.



TMC spokesperson and the Mamata faction's IT cell head Upasana Chowdhury alleged that she was molested and assaulted with sticks by BJP workers who laid a siege before her residence in the area.



She also claimed that the BJP activists hurled eggs at her and attacked her family members when they tried to save her from the blows and kicks.



Chowdhury further alleged that her car was vandalised by miscreants, who smashed its front and rear windshields with stones and bricks.



The party's ex-MLA and former IPS officer Humayun Kabir alleged that he was brutally assaulted by BJP workers when he was trying to reach the local police station where several party leaders were being held in the immediate aftermath of the clashes.



In a video on Facebook, in which Kabir could be seen wounded with his face soaked in blood and his shirt torn, the TMC leader claimed that he was recording the footage from inside the police station and alleged that he was assaulted right in front of the police.