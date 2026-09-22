Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Tension in Bengal town after TMC-BJP clashes, several hurt

Wed, 23 September 2026
Share:
00:24
File image
File image
Clashes between supporters of the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party broke out in the Mukundapur area in the south-eastern fringes of the city on Tuesday, with the TMC alleging that several of its workers and leaders were badly roughed up and molested and the BJP countering the claim as "false charges".

Several TMC workers were reportedly hospitalised following the clashes.

TMC spokesperson and the Mamata faction's IT cell head Upasana Chowdhury alleged that she was molested and assaulted with sticks by BJP workers who laid a siege before her residence in the area.

She also claimed that the BJP activists hurled eggs at her and attacked her family members when they tried to save her from the blows and kicks.

Chowdhury further alleged that her car was vandalised by miscreants, who smashed its front and rear windshields with stones and bricks.

The party's ex-MLA and former IPS officer Humayun Kabir alleged that he was brutally assaulted by BJP workers when he was trying to reach the local police station where several party leaders were being held in the immediate aftermath of the clashes.

In a video on Facebook, in which Kabir could be seen wounded with his face soaked in blood and his shirt torn, the TMC leader claimed that he was recording the footage from inside the police station and alleged that he was assaulted right in front of the police.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tension in Bengal town after TMC-BJP clashes, several hurt
LIVE! Tension in Bengal town after TMC-BJP clashes, several hurt

HC bans firecrackers on roads, questions noisy processions
HC bans firecrackers on roads, questions noisy processions

The Bombay High Court has issued a complete ban on bursting firecrackers on public roads and deemed the use of loudspeakers, DJs, and laser beams during religious processions "unwarranted." The court emphasized that festivals must be...

India Women Smash Asian Games Record, Win GOLD Again
India Women Smash Asian Games Record, Win GOLD Again

India delivered a commanding performance in the Asian Games women's cricket final, crushing Sri Lanka by 147 runs to retain their gold medal and open their 2026 campaign with India's first gold of the Games.

Jamui Molestation: Man In Gamcha Shot
Jamui Molestation: Man In Gamcha Shot

'Nanandan Yadav was hiding in the Madwa Pahari locality when the police surrounded him. He tried to flee, and was shot during the encounter.'

What's Behind 70% Of SIR Exclusions?
What's Behind 70% Of SIR Exclusions?

The prominence of migration highlights a longstanding problem for India's electoral system.