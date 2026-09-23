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Stock markets rebound amid easing crude oil prices

Wed, 23 September 2026
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Wednesday amid easing crude oil prices, which remained below USD 100 per barrel, and hopes of a possible de-escalation in the West Asia conflict.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 299.17 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 74,828.25. During the day, it jumped 444.66 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 74,973.74.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 117.80 points, or 0.50 per cent, to end at 23,446.80.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid and Larsen & Toubro were the major winners.

HCLTech, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards. -- PTI

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