Severe drought grips Yavatmal; soybean, cotton crops badly hit

09:34

Durgadas Rathod, a farmer, said they need compensation not assurances

A severe drought has pushed Yavatmal district, particularly Pusad tehsil, into a deepening agricultural crisis, with soybean and cotton crops badly damaged due to inadequate rainfall. Farmers say the situation is particularly alarming as severe drought conditions have emerged as early as September, raising fears of a much deeper crisis in the coming months.



Manish Jadhav, a farmer, said three consecutive years of crop losses have left farmers financially broken. "Soybean and cotton crops have been devastated. Farmers and farm labourers are migrating in search of work, while water and fodder shortages could become the next major crisis. We need immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh per hectare without restrictive conditions, along with crop insurance benefits," Jadhav said.



Durgadas Rathod, a farmer, said cultivation costs had become impossible to recover. "We spent around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per acre on soybean, but the crop is so badly damaged that we may not get even a kilogram of produce. How will we run our homes, educate our children and care for our livestock? We need compensation, not assurances," Rathod said.



Sachin Sakhre, a farmer, said the drought was affecting not only cultivators but also farm labourers dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. With farm work drying up, he said, families are being forced to migrate towards cities and industrial areas in search of employment.



Aaditya Jadhav, a farmer, expressed anger over what he described as government and administrative inaction. "The government and administration appear to be in a deeper sleep than Kumbhakarna. It has become extremely difficult to wake them up to the suffering of farmers," Jadhav said, demanding immediate intervention and relief for drought-hit families. -- ANI