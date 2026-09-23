SC refers pleas challenging CJI's absence on CEC, EC selections

14:53





Justice Dipankar Datta refuses to refer to larger bench pleas against validity of 2023 law which excludes CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs.



Justice SC Sharma differs with Justice Datta on pleas seeking larger bench reference of law excluding CJI from panel selecting CEC, ECs.





Both SC judges direct pleas to be placed before CJI Surya Kant for constitution of bench of appropriate strength for adjudication.





Two-judge SC bench requests CJI to explore possibility of setting up permanent five-judge bench for deciding constitutional issues.





Justice SC Sharma differs with Justice Datta on pleas seeking larger bench reference of law excluding CJI from panel selecting CEC, ECs.

The Supreme Court delivers split verdict on referring to larger bench pleas challenging validity of 2023 law that excludes CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs.