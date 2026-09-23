Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

NSE IPO: 20 Investment Bankers Earn Rs 186 Crore

Wed, 23 September 2026
Share:
10:28
image
The 20 investment bankers handling the National Stock Exchange IPO collectively earned Rs 186.20 crore in fees and commissions, according to the exchange filings.

The country's largest exchange, set to list later this week, cited total offer-related expenses at Rs 392.12 crore or 1.74 per cent of the Rs 22,561.5 crore offer for sale (OFS).

The amount paid to the bankers accounted for 47.49 per cent of this expense, translating into 0.82 per cent of the overall issue size. Advertising and marketing expenses for the offer have been pegged at Rs 49.69 crore, or 12.67 per cent of total estimated expenses, making it the second largest cost head after banker fees.

The offer's 20 merchant bankers include Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley India, Citigroup Global Markets, HSBC Securities, J P Morgan India, ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank, Axis Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, among others.

However, though NSE's IPO is the second largest in terms of size, the paycheque to the investment bankers is not among the highest. Hyundai Motor India, the largest IPO so far in India, had paid Rs 493 crore to the bankers while Paytm parent One97 Communications and LG Electronics paid Rs 323 crore and Rs 226 crore, respectively.

The IPO, which closed for subscription on Monday, garnered subscription of 5.71 times of the shares on offer. Qualified institutional buyers drove demand, subscribing 12.68 times their reserved portion. At the upper band, the issue received a demand for over Rs 90,000 crore, according to estimates.

Since the issue was entirely an OFS, NSE will not receive any of the proceeds. The selling shareholders are bearing the offer expenses in proportion to their share of the stock sold. The bourse raised Rs 6,746 crore from nearly 189 anchor investors, such as Life Insurance Corporation of India and Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among others.

-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 men ask JNU student returning to hostel to get into car
LIVE! 2 men ask JNU student returning to hostel to get into car

What Modi's Chintan Shivir Is About
What Modi's Chintan Shivir Is About

The Chintan Shivir is expected to discuss the progress of government schemes, policy implementation, time management, inter-ministerial coordination, and public service delivery, among others.

Asian Games: Double bronze for India as skeet shooters shine
Asian Games: Double bronze for India as skeet shooters shine

Indian men's and women's skeet teams have both secured bronze medals at the Asian Games. The women's team, comprising Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan, and Parinaaz Dhaliwal, finished third, while the men's team of Anantjeet Singh...

Turkey's Erdogan again raises Kashmir issue at UNGA
Turkey's Erdogan again raises Kashmir issue at UNGA

This is not the first time Erdogan has spoken about the Kashmir issue during his UNGA address. Last year in September, he had called for a resolution on the issue of Kashmir at UNGA.

Asian Games Updates: Mirabai Trails Ri, Wijayana After Snatch
Asian Games Updates: Mirabai Trails Ri, Wijayana After Snatch