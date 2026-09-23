NSE IPO: 20 Investment Bankers Earn Rs 186 Crore

10:28

The 20 investment bankers handling the National Stock Exchange IPO collectively earned Rs 186.20 crore in fees and commissions, according to the exchange filings.



The country's largest exchange, set to list later this week, cited total offer-related expenses at Rs 392.12 crore or 1.74 per cent of the Rs 22,561.5 crore offer for sale (OFS).



The amount paid to the bankers accounted for 47.49 per cent of this expense, translating into 0.82 per cent of the overall issue size. Advertising and marketing expenses for the offer have been pegged at Rs 49.69 crore, or 12.67 per cent of total estimated expenses, making it the second largest cost head after banker fees.



The offer's 20 merchant bankers include Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley India, Citigroup Global Markets, HSBC Securities, J P Morgan India, ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank, Axis Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, among others.



However, though NSE's IPO is the second largest in terms of size, the paycheque to the investment bankers is not among the highest. Hyundai Motor India, the largest IPO so far in India, had paid Rs 493 crore to the bankers while Paytm parent One97 Communications and LG Electronics paid Rs 323 crore and Rs 226 crore, respectively.



The IPO, which closed for subscription on Monday, garnered subscription of 5.71 times of the shares on offer. Qualified institutional buyers drove demand, subscribing 12.68 times their reserved portion. At the upper band, the issue received a demand for over Rs 90,000 crore, according to estimates.



Since the issue was entirely an OFS, NSE will not receive any of the proceeds. The selling shareholders are bearing the offer expenses in proportion to their share of the stock sold. The bourse raised Rs 6,746 crore from nearly 189 anchor investors, such as Life Insurance Corporation of India and Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among others.



-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard