Modi expected to visit Canada around December this year

09:27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Canada around December this year, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said, underlining that Ottawa is making "good progress" in its trade negotiations with India.



Carney made these remarks while responding to a question on when Prime Minister Modi will visit Canada and how close Ottawa is to concluding a free trade deal with Delhi.



"We are making good progress in our trade negotiations with India. It is an exceptionally important relationship on many, many levels, people-to-people levels, security levels, and also trade and economic," Carney said at a press conference on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly high-level session.



He said Prime Minister Modi and he had committed at the G20 last year to "look to conclude negotiations by the G20 this year".



US President Donald Trump will host the G20 Summit on December 14-15 at the Trump National Doral Miami resort in Doral, Florida. --PTI