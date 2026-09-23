Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Modi expected to visit Canada around December this year

Wed, 23 September 2026
Share:
09:27
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Canada around December this year, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said, underlining that Ottawa is making "good progress" in its trade negotiations with India.

Carney made these remarks while responding to a question on when Prime Minister Modi will visit Canada and how close Ottawa is to concluding a free trade deal with Delhi.

"We are making good progress in our trade negotiations with India. It is an exceptionally important relationship on many, many levels, people-to-people levels, security levels, and also trade and economic," Carney said at a press conference on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly high-level session.

He said Prime Minister Modi and he had committed at the G20 last year to "look to conclude negotiations by the G20 this year".

US President Donald Trump will host the G20 Summit on December 14-15 at the Trump National Doral Miami resort in Doral, Florida. --PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Prof Doolla's statement to be recorded in IIT-B suicide
LIVE! Prof Doolla's statement to be recorded in IIT-B suicide

Asiad: Skeet bronze takes India's shooting medal haul to 6
Asiad: Skeet bronze takes India's shooting medal haul to 6

India's women's skeet team, featuring Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan, and Parinaaz Dhaliwal, earned a bronze medal at the Asian Games with a combined score of 331, marking the nation's sixth shooting medal.

Asian Games Updates: Manu Finishes 5th in 10m Pistol Final
Asian Games Updates: Manu Finishes 5th in 10m Pistol Final

Why Justice R C Chavan Quit Maharashtra UCC Panel
Why Justice R C Chavan Quit Maharashtra UCC Panel

'If the intention was simply to replicate what's already been done elsewhere, there was no need for a committee at all -- there's already an Act passed there (in Uttarakhand); just copy it, paste it, and you're done. Why waste everyone's...

Woman stalked, harassed by bike-borne men, pushed off scooty
Woman stalked, harassed by bike-borne men, pushed off scooty

A 21-year-old woman in South Delhi was allegedly stalked and harassed by two men on a motorcycle, who then rammed their bike into her scooty, causing serious injuries. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the incident,...