Minor raped in Delhi hotel by social media 'friend'

23:26

The incident took place at a hotel in the Wazirabad police station area.





A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections, they said.

A minor girl was allegedly raped at a hotel in north Delhi's Wazirabad area by a man who had befriended her through social media, police said.According to the police, the girl and the accused are residents of the Wazirabad area and had become acquainted through social media.The accused allegedly took the minor to the hotel on the pretext of their friendship and raped her there, the police said.After the incident, the girl returned home and informed her family about the alleged assault. Her family subsequently approached the police, following which the girl was medically examined and her statement was recorded, they said.Based on her statement and medical examination, the Wazirabad police registered a case against the accused, who has been absconding since the incident.Police teams have been conducting raids at possible locations to trace and apprehend the accused man, officials said.The police are also examining the circumstances under which the minor was allowed entry into the hotel. Investigators are checking the hotel's register, CCTV footage and other records as part of the probe, they said.Further investigation is underway, police said. --