Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Man kills wife, 2 priests in UP hostage drama; shot dead

Wed, 23 September 2026
Share:
08:41
image
A man who allegedly shot dead his wife and two priests at his home in Azamgarh was killed in an encounter with police early Wednesday after a nearly seven-hour standoff during which he allegedly threatened to kill his children, officials said.

The accused, identified as Arvind Singh of Shambhupur village in Ahraula area, died during treatment around 3.30 am, Senior Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

According to police, Singh had returned home around 6 pm on Tuesday when a religious ritual was underway. His wife Babita Singh (32) was conducting the ritual along with priests Mahendra Pathak (60) and Akhilesh Mishra (50).

Singh allegedly questioned the priests about the ritual and demanded their Aadhaar cards, following which an argument broke out. He then allegedly took out his licensed pistol and opened fire, killing his wife and the two priests.

After the shooting, Singh locked himself inside a room with his three children. Police teams from eight stations surrounded the house and senior officers, including the SSP, DIG Sunil Kumar Singh and Varanasi ADG Navin Arora, tried for several hours to persuade him to surrender, officials said.

Police said Singh repeatedly threatened to kill the children and also fired at them, injuring one child, who was admitted to hospital in a serious condition. The other two children were stated to be out of danger. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man kills wife, 2 priests in UP hostage drama; shot dead
LIVE! Man kills wife, 2 priests in UP hostage drama; shot dead

Asian Games Updates: Shooters strike again, win skeet bronze
Asian Games Updates: Shooters strike again, win skeet bronze

Trump willing to meet Iranian delegation in New York if....
Trump willing to meet Iranian delegation in New York if....

US President Donald Trump has expressed interest to his advisers in setting up a meeting with Iranian officials present in New York for the UN General Assembly's 81st session, "if the conditions are right."

Spare conscientious objectors: SC on Vande Mataram plea
Spare conscientious objectors: SC on Vande Mataram plea

The Supreme Court has indicated that individuals with a conscientious objection should not face criminal consequences for declining to sing Vande Mataram, while asking the Centre to consider a 1986 judgment protecting similar rights...

IITs see 170+ suicides in 20 years, 70% in last decade
IITs see 170+ suicides in 20 years, 70% in last decade

As many as 171 students of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) died by suicide or unnatural death over the last two decades, with around 70 percent of the deaths recorded in the last 10 years, according to an IIT alumni group.