LSR college shifts classes online after gangrape near campus

10:26

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) has suspended physical classes and shifted teaching online following the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir and a subsequent police encounter close to the college campus.



The college suspended classes from Tuesday afternoon after an accused in the case was intercepted by police near the college's back gate. The encounter took place around 50 metres from the gate, triggering anxiety among students and staff.



The college administration said student safety and well-being remained its priority and that faculty mentors and counsellors had been asked to remain available to students.



The incident at Aastha Kunj Park was reported on Monday evening. According to Delhi Police, the teenager had visited Kalkaji Mandir with a male friend before entering the park.



Three men allegedly approached them while posing as policemen and subsequently separated the girl from her friend before taking her to an isolated area of the park. Police said the men allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened the two.



All three accused have been arrested, according to police. One of them, identified as Asif, allegedly opened fire when police attempted to apprehend him near District Magistrate's Office Road in Amar Colony. -- ANI