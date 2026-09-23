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India rejects references to Kashmir in OIC communique

Wed, 23 September 2026
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India on Wednesday categorically rejected the 'unwarranted and factually incorrect' references to India in the joint communique of an OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, and said the OIC has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are strictly internal to India.

The entire Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are 'integral and inalienable part of India', and 'no amount of repetition of politically motivated propaganda can change this reality', the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Pakistan's foreign ministry in a post on X on Wednesday said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressed the ministerial meeting of the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Dar urged OIC member states to maintain a 'unified position' on Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations and other international fora. He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to a 'just and peaceful settlement of the dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people', the post said.

The references made to Jammu and Kashmir, drew a sharp response from New Delhi.

"India categorically rejects the unwarranted and factually incorrect references to India in the Joint Communique of the so-called OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir. The OIC has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are strictly internal to India," the MEA said in a statement.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X shared India's statement on references to it in the joint communique of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir.

In the statement, the MEA also said, "Repeated endorsement of such motivated narratives only raises serious questions on the credibility of OIC."

"Instead of offering a platform to Pakistan to peddle its fabricated and motivated propaganda, OIC will be better advised to counsel Pakistan, which has a well-documented record of supporting and sponsoring terrorism, to look inwards and address the continuing threat of terrorism emanating from territories under its control," it said.  -- PTI

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