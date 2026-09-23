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IIT-B suicide: Why no arrests yet, asks father

Wed, 23 September 2026
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10:55
Sahil Wakode's parents
Sahil Wakode's parents
The father of 20-year-old IIT Bombay BTech student Sahil Ravindra Wakode on Tuesday demanded the immediate arrest of the two accused named in the FIR in connection with his son's death, saying the family only wants a fair investigation and justice.

Speaking to ANI, Sahil's father Ravindra Wakode said that no action has been taken so far and questioned why the accused named in the FIR have not been arrested.

"No action has been taken. If they have taken action, they should show us. Why haven't they arrested them? Where is the arrest? Have they arrested them?" Ravindra Wakode said.

He said the family had given their statements to the authorities and would not interfere with the investigation. He added that they would sit on a peaceful protest in Powai demanding justice for Sahil.

"We held a press conference in Powai as well. And now, we are going to sit on a protest strike. We want to do this peacefully. We will not create any obstacles in their investigation," he said.

Ravindra Wakode alleged that there have been previous incidents of suicides involving students and questioned why such cases were not investigated properly.

"Look at the background of the IIT student. My son's death was murder, and there have been suicides before this as well. Why hasn't this been investigated yet? You should see their FIR. Why are these cases always hushed up?" he said.

He further said that the family was not concerned about any committee but wanted justice for their son.

"We don't care about the committee. All we want is for our son to get justice. They should be arrested first. Arrest them, and then conduct your investigation. We have no problem with the investigation," he added.

Sahil's family lawyer Advocate Nikhil Kambale said the family's only demand was the arrest of the two accused named in the FIR -- Shirish Kedare and Suryanarayan Dudhla -- after which the investigation could proceed further.

"This is part of an investigation. It doesn't matter what we say, it won't affect the investigation. My client's only expectation and repeated demand is that the accused named in the FIR, both accused, should be arrested immediately," Kambale said.

Responding to claims made by the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum, Kambale said the family did not want to engage in allegations and counter-allegations.

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