IIT-B student death: Police transfers case to Crime Branch

13:56

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that the case registered following the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode (20) has been transferred to the Crime Branch and is being investigated by an ACP-rank officer under the supervision of DCP Detection-I, Crime Branch.



In an official statement, Mumbai Police said a case was registered at Powai Police Station following the death of Sahil Wakode. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch as DCB CID C.R. No. 124/2026.



"The investigation has been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer and is being closely supervised by DCP Detection-I, Crime Branch," the police officials said.



Mumbai Police said the investigation is being carried out diligently and impartially while exploring all possible angles.



The police also appealed to people to refrain from speculation, spreading misinformation or drawing premature conclusions in the matter.



"Media is requested to follow information transmitted through official channels only," the statement added.



Mumbai Police reiterated its commitment to conducting a fair and thorough investigation to ensure justice is served. -- ANI