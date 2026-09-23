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IIT Bombay sets up committee to probe circumstances surrounding suicide

Wed, 23 September 2026
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IIT Bombay on Wednesday set up a 10-member high-level committee to probe the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide of student Sahil Wakode, an official said.

The panel, constituted by the board of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, was also likely to question Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, an accused in the case, the official added.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is already conducting a probe into the death of Wakode, a second-year B-Tech student.

He was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination. PTI

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