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Hold repolls in Maharashtra, WB and TN with ballot papers: Uddhav

Wed, 23 September 2026
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Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday demanded that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar be jailed, citing reports of differences emerging within the Election Commission.

Addressing a news conference, Thackeray also demanded that the last elections in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu be nullified and repolls be held in these states using ballot papers.

"Gyanesh Kumar should be immediately sacked and jailed," the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

"I thank Election Commissioners (ECs) Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi for exposing Gyanesh Kumar," Thackeray said.

He also said that the court should take cognisance of the issue.

Uddhav said the two ECs should cancel all the "wrong decisions" taken by the poll body. "All opposition parties should unite to save democracy in the country," he said.

According to a media report, Sandhu and Joshi objected to the Election Commission's steps 14 times in 10 months amid the SIR rollout. -- PTI

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