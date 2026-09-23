Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Gyaneshgate': Cong says CEC's actions enjoy PM, HM support

Wed, 23 September 2026
Share:
16:42
image
Amid reports of internal differences in the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision exercise, the Congress on Wednesday dubbed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar "Gyaneshgate" and alleged that all his actions had the full support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the chief election commissioner (CEC) has lost all administrative and moral right to continue in office.

"The CEC has proved to be an absolute disgrace to the Constitutional post he holds. His integrity of purpose, impartiality of intent and independence of action have always been extremely dubious," Ramesh alleged.

He said 73 opposition MPs had moved an impeachment motion against the CEC on April 24, which is still pending.

"Meanwhile, today he stands brutally exposed by his own two colleagues. And undoubtedly, opposition MPs in both Houses will now move impeachment motions if there is a special session, since the Monsoon Session has not been prorogued for an unprecedented 43 days.

"Mr Gyanesh Kumar has functioned as a hatchet man for the Union Home Minister, who, in turn, is the designated executor of the PM's wishes. What the CEC has been doing is with the full knowledge, support and, in fact, at the instigation of the PM and HM themselves. #Gyaneshgate has been orchestrated by G2. Of that there can be no doubt," the Congress leader said.

"The CEC has lost all administrative and moral right to continue in office," Ramesh added.

The opposition party's attack came after a report in The Indian Express claimed that questions were repeatedly raised on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls within the three-member Election Commission by two of the three election commissioners - Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The national rollout of SIR has been under the supervision of all three commissioners, including CEC Kumar. But Sandhu and Joshi formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, according to the report in the English daily. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3 ECs sharing differing views reflection of democracy: BJP
LIVE! 3 ECs sharing differing views reflection of democracy: BJP

SC delivers split verdict on law excluding CJI from picking CEC
SC delivers split verdict on law excluding CJI from picking CEC

The Supreme Court has delivered a split verdict on the constitutional validity of the 2023 law that excludes the Chief Justice of India from the panel for selecting the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, raising...

'Differing views normal part of deliberation': EC amid row
'Differing views normal part of deliberation': EC amid row

The Election Commission of India has defended its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' lists, asserting that differing views among Commissioners are a normal part of deliberations and all orders carry full legal sanction,...

'EC has created a Frankenstein's monster through SIR'
'EC has created a Frankenstein's monster through SIR'

Former Chief Election Commissioners have voiced strong objections to reported 'illegal' changes in voter registration Form 6 and the centralisation of electoral roll control, raising serious concerns about the integrity of future elections.

Banks to remain open this Sunday ahead of strike
Banks to remain open this Sunday ahead of strike

The finance ministry has announced that all banks, including Regional Rural Banks, will remain open on Sunday, September 27, 2026, to ensure public convenience amidst a proposed three-day strike by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU)...