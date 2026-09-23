'Gyaneshgate': Cong says CEC's actions enjoy PM, HM support

16:42

Amid reports of internal differences in the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision exercise, the Congress on Wednesday dubbed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar "Gyaneshgate" and alleged that all his actions had the full support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.



In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the chief election commissioner (CEC) has lost all administrative and moral right to continue in office.



"The CEC has proved to be an absolute disgrace to the Constitutional post he holds. His integrity of purpose, impartiality of intent and independence of action have always been extremely dubious," Ramesh alleged.



He said 73 opposition MPs had moved an impeachment motion against the CEC on April 24, which is still pending.



"Meanwhile, today he stands brutally exposed by his own two colleagues. And undoubtedly, opposition MPs in both Houses will now move impeachment motions if there is a special session, since the Monsoon Session has not been prorogued for an unprecedented 43 days.



"Mr Gyanesh Kumar has functioned as a hatchet man for the Union Home Minister, who, in turn, is the designated executor of the PM's wishes. What the CEC has been doing is with the full knowledge, support and, in fact, at the instigation of the PM and HM themselves. #Gyaneshgate has been orchestrated by G2. Of that there can be no doubt," the Congress leader said.



"The CEC has lost all administrative and moral right to continue in office," Ramesh added.



The opposition party's attack came after a report in The Indian Express claimed that questions were repeatedly raised on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls within the three-member Election Commission by two of the three election commissioners - Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.



The national rollout of SIR has been under the supervision of all three commissioners, including CEC Kumar. But Sandhu and Joshi formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, according to the report in the English daily. -- PTI