Gyanesh Kumar row: 'This is treason', says Rahul

13:05

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that "vote chori" is a "crime against the Indian people" and an attack on the Constitution, as Opposition leaders continued to target the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over an Indian Express report which said that two Election Commissioners had raised objections multiple times over decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and electoral roll procedures.



In a post shared on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our constitution. The BJP, RSS and EC who organised it have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served."



In a video shared by him, Gandhi addressed the Election Commission and election officials, saying, "I am clearly telling the Election Commission and election officers: What you are doing is wrong. This is treason, it is against the nation. Do not forget this. The time will come! We will catch you! You will not be spared."



The Indian Express report had said that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the SIR process.



The Election Commission sources, however, sought to play down the report, stating that all decisions of the Election Commission of India, including those related to SIR, were taken unanimously with the approval of both Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.



Congress MP Manish Tiwari also alleged that an "invisible hand" outside the poll body appeared to be influencing the functioning of the Election Commission.



"If the two Election Commissioners were repeatedly objecting to each and every decision which was being taken with regard to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, and the revision still continued to go on, this means that there is an invisible hand beyond the Election Commission which seems to be running the commission," Tiwari told ANI.



He said the rules of business of the Election Commission require decisions to be taken either unanimously or by majority vote.



"The rules of business of the Election Commission are very clear that all decisions have to be taken either by unanimity or by a majority vote. If two of the Election Commissioners were objecting to these decisions, then obviously it goes to show that the decisions which have been taken... are per se arbitrary, capricious, and therefore illegal," he said.



Tiwari further said the developments could constitute grounds for seeking the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner.



"This perhaps constitutes a fit case for impeachment, for the credibility of the Election Commission as a neutral arbiter of the electoral processes," he said.



Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had also demanded the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and a court-monitored investigation over the issue. -- ANI