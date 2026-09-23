Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Gyanesh Kumar row: 'This is treason', says Rahul

Wed, 23 September 2026
Share:
13:05
image
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that "vote chori" is a "crime against the Indian people" and an attack on the Constitution, as Opposition leaders continued to target the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over an Indian Express report which said that two Election Commissioners had raised objections multiple times over decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and electoral roll procedures.

In a post shared on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our constitution. The BJP, RSS and EC who organised it have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served."

In a video shared by him, Gandhi addressed the Election Commission and election officials, saying, "I am clearly telling the Election Commission and election officers: What you are doing is wrong. This is treason, it is against the nation. Do not forget this. The time will come! We will catch you! You will not be spared."

The Indian Express report had said that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the SIR process.

The Election Commission sources, however, sought to play down the report, stating that all decisions of the Election Commission of India, including those related to SIR, were taken unanimously with the approval of both Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.

Congress MP Manish Tiwari also alleged that an "invisible hand" outside the poll body appeared to be influencing the functioning of the Election Commission.

"If the two Election Commissioners were repeatedly objecting to each and every decision which was being taken with regard to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, and the revision still continued to go on, this means that there is an invisible hand beyond the Election Commission which seems to be running the commission," Tiwari told ANI.

He said the rules of business of the Election Commission require decisions to be taken either unanimously or by majority vote.

"The rules of business of the Election Commission are very clear that all decisions have to be taken either by unanimity or by a majority vote. If two of the Election Commissioners were objecting to these decisions, then obviously it goes to show that the decisions which have been taken... are per se arbitrary, capricious, and therefore illegal," he said.

Tiwari further said the developments could constitute grounds for seeking the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner.

"This perhaps constitutes a fit case for impeachment, for the credibility of the Election Commission as a neutral arbiter of the electoral processes," he said.

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had also demanded the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and a court-monitored investigation over the issue. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gyanesh Kumar row: 'This is treason', says Rahul
LIVE! Gyanesh Kumar row: 'This is treason', says Rahul

EC reacts after report flags differences in poll panel on SIR
EC reacts after report flags differences in poll panel on SIR

Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi reportedly flagged multiple issues during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, including name deletions. Despite a media report suggesting 14 objections over 10...

Student suicide: IIT-B prof, removed as dean, now sent on leave
Student suicide: IIT-B prof, removed as dean, now sent on leave

IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla has been sent on leave and removed from his dean post to ensure an impartial investigation into the alleged suicide of student Sahil Wakode. Wakode, 22, was found dead after being caught using...

ECs Disagreed With CEC On SIR
ECs Disagreed With CEC On SIR

Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi repeatedly recorded that they had not been consulted or informed about decisions taken in the Commission's name, revealed an Indian Express report on Wednesday morning.

Mirabai Chanu finally gets her elusive Asian Games medal
Mirabai Chanu finally gets her elusive Asian Games medal

Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu secured a silver medal in the women's 49kg event at the Asian Games, marking India's first weightlifting medal at the event since 1998. This achievement adds to her impressive collection of Olympic,...