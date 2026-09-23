11:47

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday attacked Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and demanded his immediate removal, reacting to an Indian Express report which said that two Election Commissioners had raised objections on several occasions over decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and changes in electoral roll procedures.



Venugopal, in a post on X, said, "There is no doubt remaining. Mr. Gyanesh Kumar has no right to remain in office. How the hell can one man, acting on His Master's orders, strike off names at whim? How can he sideline fellow Constitutional officers to only take blatantly illegal steps that put our democracy in danger?"



"The right to vote is an essential Constitutional power given to every citizen, the fundamental bedrock of our democracy. If it is to be taken away, due process must be followed with utmost probity," he added.



The Congress leader alleged that "crores of genuine voters" were being excluded and "a similar number of bogus voters" were being added to electoral rolls, claiming that Gyanesh Kumar was the "Chief Architect" of what he called a nationwide "Vote Chori exercise, with the the Modi top brass pulling the strings". -- ANI