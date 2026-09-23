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Delhi-bound IndiGo plane faces tech issue; returns to London

Wed, 23 September 2026
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A Delhi-bound IndiGo Dreamliner aircraft returned to London Heathrow early Wednesday due to a technical issue, according to a source.

The Boeing 787-9 aircraft, operating flight 6E4 from London Heathrow to Delhi, was airborne for around an hour before turning back, as per the information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The source said the aircraft suffered a technical issue and landed back safely at London Heathrow.

The airline, without giving any details, said, "Technical issue was detected shortly after take-off on IndiGo flight 6E 04 operating from London to New Delhi on 22 September 2026. Following standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn back and landed the aircraft safely at London Heathrow Airport."

The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances, the IndiGo statement said.

Specific details about the issue and the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be ascertained.

The flight had taken off at around 12.40 am (IST) on Wednesday and returned to London Heathrow at around 2 am, as per information from Flightradar24.com.  -- PTI

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