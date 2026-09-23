Delhi HC grants bail to former ADAG executive Amitabh Jhunjhunwala

12:22

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, a former senior executive of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), in an alleged bank loan fraud-linked money laundering case.



Justice Madhu Jain said the health condition of the 70-year-old accused required a "structured and continuing medical care", making him entitled to the benefit of the statutory exception for grant of bail for "sick or infirm" under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.



The judge said the material before the court disclosed a "combination of advanced age, significant spinal pathology, osteoporosis, the requirement of supervised rehabilitation, and a pre-existing cardiac condition requiring continued management."



Jhunjhunwala, arrested on April 15 by the Enforcement Directorate, sought regular bail on medical grounds in the case.



The investigating agency opposed the plea, saying the petitioner did not meet the threshold of being "sick" or "infirm".



It was contended that his medical condition was under continuing supervision and investigations and treatment recommended by government hospitals were available through the custodial medical system. -- PTI