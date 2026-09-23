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Deep depression rolls towards Odiha-AP coast, brings heavy rain

Wed, 23 September 2026
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09:02
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The Odisha government is on high alert as the depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and caused heavy rainfall in coastal and southern regions on Tuesday, prompting the state government to cancel leaves of employees and close educational institutions in at least seven districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest update said that the system lay at about 140 km from Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 150 km from Gopalpur (Odisha),  210 km from Puri (Odisha) and 220 km east of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

 The system would continue to move and was very likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur as a Deep Depression by Wednesday night.

The deep depression is a weather system which is of a more intense stage than the low pressure area and less than a cyclonic storm, IMD DG Mrtunjay Mohaptra said, adding that the system is likely to touch land mass on September 23 night at a speed of about 70 kmph.

Under its influence, a large part of southern and coastal Odisha has received heavy to very heavy rainfall since Monday.

Meanwhile, keeping in view of the weather situation, the authorities of seven districts -- Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput and Khurda -- have declared closure of educational institutions till September 24. -- PTI

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