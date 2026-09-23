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Deep depression over Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain in Bengal

Wed, 23 September 2026
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A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to several parts of West Bengal till Saturday morning, the IMD said.

Coastal areas of the state, which have been receiving heavy rain since Tuesday night, are likely to receive very heavy rainfall as the deep depression crosses the coasts of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal and Odisha coasts and the north Bay of Bengal till Friday, as squally weather with wind speeds of 55 to 65 kmph is likely to prevail.

Sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough along and off the coast, the Met department said.

The IMD also warned of possible landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and waterlogging in low-lying areas of the plains. -- PTI

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