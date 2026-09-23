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Chhatron Ki Goonj: Rahul Gandhi to interact with TN students on Oct 10

Wed, 23 September 2026
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Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with students here on October 10 as part of the party's youth outreach programme 'Chhatron Ki Goonj,' Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president B Manickam Tagore said on Wednesday.

While the future of students is beyond compromise, they face many issues like paper leaks, and 'extortion' in the name of fee by coaching centres ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party assumed power at the Centre, Tagore said and alleged that 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the RSS continue to deny our rights'.

Under such circumstances, Gandhi has been consistent in his fight and Chhatron Ki Goonj follows his other initiatives, including the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he told reporters in Chennai.

The first five editions of Chhatron Ki Goonj event were held in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj, Pune, and Indore and the sixth edition will be held at the Island Grounds in Chennai on October 10 and it will commence at 4.30 pm, he said.

"Tamil Nadu is a state where students fight for their rights, be it against NEET, for paper leaks, all other issues," he said and welcomed students to share their concerns with Gandhi at the upcoming event.

Tagore said the programme provides a platform for the students to express their concerns, raise questions and share experiences with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

On September 19, Gandhi, addressing the event held at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, alleged that a rotten 'system', especially, in education had captured the country and did not want students to ask questions.  -- PTI

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