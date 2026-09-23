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Binance Infuses $100 Million Into Circle

Wed, 23 September 2026
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Global crypto player Binance infused $100 million equity investment in stablecoin issuer Circle on Tuesday. The investment would follow the expansion and renewal of the firm's strategic partnership to promote USD Coin (USDC) across Binance's global platform.

USDC is a cryptocurrency stablecoin issued by Circle Internet Group. The new arrangement has a term of five years, Binance said.

'Under the expanded partnership, Binance will promote USDC across its global platform, especially in emerging markets. Circle will provide the infrastructure services that support holding and using USDC,' the crypto firm added.

Binance has over 300 million users across more than 100 countries. In India, the company had registered itself with the Financial Intelligence Unit - India (FIU-IND) in 2024, following which it resumed operations after a gap of six months.

'Circle has earned its place as one of the most credible issuers in the world spanning USDC, Arc and the infrastructure reshaping how value moves across borders. Our $100 million investment and five-year commitment represent long-duration conviction,' said Richard Teng, co-CEO, Binance.

'Binance has built one of the largest and most dynamic platforms in the world for using digital currency, creating the internet's largest financial super app,' said Jeremy Allaire, co-founder, chairman and CEO, Circle. 

-- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard

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