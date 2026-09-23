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Bihar, West Bengal polls must be held afresh: RJD

Wed, 23 September 2026
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Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday claimed that assembly polls in Bihar and West Bengal were rigged and elections should be held afresh in the two states.

Yadav's remarks came after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had red-flagged multiple issues, including deletion of names, in various states during the pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list, triggering a massive political storm.

"The BJP won the elections in Bihar, West Bengal and other states because of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The EC has been completely exposed. Kumar is working on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah… Fresh polls should be held in Bihar and West Bengal," he told a press conference in Patna. 

"Modi, Shah and Kumar are blatantly misusing constitutional bodies, which are acting like BJP cells," the RJD national working president claimed.

The news report claimed that Sandhu and Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions and orders concerning the SIR, including some allegedly taken without their knowledge.

The Election Commission has, however, said that decisions relating to SIR were taken unanimously with the approval of all three commissioners.  -- PTI

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