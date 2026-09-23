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Asad Siam Set To Be New Bangladesh Envoy To India

Wed, 23 September 2026
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Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam is set to be Dhaka's new envoy to New Delhi.

Siam will head the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi at a time when India and Bangladesh are discussing dates for Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to New Delhi, which could take place in November.

Siam earlier served as Dhaka's envoy to the United States.

Current Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah will move to Geneva as Bangladesh's permanent representative to the UN Office at the end of this month.

Hamidullah, appointed as envoy to India in February last year, oversaw a difficult phase in bilateral relations between the neighbours following former PM Sheikh Hasina's ouster.

Also read: Why Ajit Doval Visited Dhaka On Thursday

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