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All orders legal, differing views normal: EC statement

Wed, 23 September 2026
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The Election Commission on Wednesday asserted that all its official orders, decisions and administrative directions carry full legal sanctions and that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution.

In a statement following The Indian Express report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had red flagged multiple issues, including deletion of names, in various states during the pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters list, the EC also said that suggestions given by the Commissioners were for further improving the electoral processes.

The EC said it remains fully committed to executing its constitutional duties with complete integrity, recognising its vital role in advancing Indian democracy.

"All official orders, decisions and administrative directions issued by the Commission carry full legal sanctions and follow established statutory procedures under The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

"Any operational queries or inputs raised by Commission members during draft stages are part of standard administrative practice aimed at safeguarding voter rights. The suggestions given by the Commissioners were for further improving the electoral

processes," the statement said.

"Differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution. They are a part of the decision-making process before a final decision is taken. Not only the three Commissioners, but every officer of the Commission is fully authorised to give his suggestions to the Commission for improving the electoral system," the statement said. -- PTI

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