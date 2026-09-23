After Jamui, girl molested in public in Darbhanga, 2 held

14:37

The key accused in the Jamui molestation case

A girl was allegedly molested in public in Bihar's Darbhanga district, following which two accused, including a minor, were apprehended in connection with the incident that bears a stark resemblance to the Jamui episode.



The latest incident took place in Keeratpur village of Darbhanga on Monday when two motorcycle-borne persons tried to snatch the 'dupatta' (scarf) of the victim girl while she was on her way to her school, a police statement said.



The girl cried for help, drawing attention of passersby who tried to nab the accused but they sped away on the two-wheeler. A case was registered in Jamalpur police station under the POCSO Act and sections of BNS.



Both accused were subsequently tracked down "within five hours of the incident", the police statement said.



While the 19-year-old accused was sent to jail after being produced before a court, the co-accused was taken to the juvenile justice board as he was a minor.



The police statement was also shared by the RJD on its social media handle.



The opposition party, which has been stung by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's averment that the accused in Jamui were of the Yadav caste, to which RJD supremo Lalu Prasad belongs, claimed that in Darbhanga, both perpetrators belonged to the Gaya MP's social group.



The opposition party, which has been upset over the Jamui accused being called "brothers of Tejashwi Yadav", the RJD's working president, by Manjhi, sought to pay the latter in the same coin by alleging that Darbhanga perpetrators were "sons" of the Union minister. -- PTI