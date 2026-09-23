Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

After Jamui, girl molested in public in Darbhanga, 2 held

Wed, 23 September 2026
Share:
14:37
The key accused in the Jamui molestation case
The key accused in the Jamui molestation case
A girl was allegedly molested in public in Bihar's Darbhanga district, following which two accused, including a minor, were apprehended in connection with the incident that bears a stark resemblance to the Jamui episode.

The latest incident took place in Keeratpur village of Darbhanga on Monday when two motorcycle-borne persons tried to snatch the 'dupatta' (scarf) of the victim girl while she was on her way to her school, a police statement said.

The girl cried for help, drawing attention of passersby who tried to nab the accused but they sped away on the two-wheeler. A case was registered in Jamalpur police station under the POCSO Act and sections of BNS.

Both accused were subsequently tracked down "within five hours of the incident", the police statement said.

While the 19-year-old accused was sent to jail after being produced before a court, the co-accused was taken to the juvenile justice board as he was a minor.

The police statement was also shared by the RJD on its social media handle.

The opposition party, which has been stung by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's averment that the accused in Jamui were of the Yadav caste, to which RJD supremo Lalu Prasad belongs, claimed that in Darbhanga, both perpetrators belonged to the Gaya MP's social group.

The opposition party, which has been upset over the Jamui accused being called "brothers of Tejashwi Yadav", the RJD's working president, by Manjhi, sought to pay the latter in the same coin by alleging that Darbhanga perpetrators were "sons" of the Union minister. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After Jamui, girl molested in public in Darbhanga, 2 held
LIVE! After Jamui, girl molested in public in Darbhanga, 2 held

'CEC Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail'
'CEC Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail'

A political storm has erupted with the Opposition demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, following reports that two Election Commissioners raised 'expansive red flags' over the Special Intensive Revision of...

It's treason, says Rahul; Sack Gyanesh Kumar: Congress
It's treason, says Rahul; Sack Gyanesh Kumar: Congress

The Congress party has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging "vote chori" and treason, following a media report revealing that two other Election Commissioners had formally objected to decisions...

Mirabai Chanu finally gets her elusive Asian Games medal
Mirabai Chanu finally gets her elusive Asian Games medal

Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu secured a silver medal in the women's 49kg event at the Asian Games, marking India's first weightlifting medal at the event since 1998. This achievement adds to her impressive collection of Olympic,...

Student suicide: IIT-B prof, removed as dean, now sent on leave
Student suicide: IIT-B prof, removed as dean, now sent on leave

IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla has been sent on leave and removed from his dean post to ensure an impartial investigation into the alleged suicide of student Sahil Wakode. Wakode, 22, was found dead after being caught using...