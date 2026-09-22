Why a Bollywood celebrity manager's 2020 death case has been reopened

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On 4 June 2020, as a deadly wave of Covid-19 swept through India, celebrity manager Disha Salian asked her father Satish Salian to call a police helpline to check if it was safe for her to travel.She was excited about an advertising campaign she was going to shoot and showed her parents a photo of the cheque she had received as advance remuneration.As she walked out of the door, she told her parents that she would be back in two days.It was the last time the Salians saw their 28-year-old daughter alive.