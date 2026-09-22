Vijayvargiya expresses regret after remark on woman councillor

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Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya./ANI on X

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday expressed regret after his remark about weight gain by a woman councillor here sparked a political controversy, with the BJP leader also accusing the Congress of misrepresenting his statement.



In a video of Vijayvargiya that surfaced on social media, he is heard saying, "A lot of development work has been done in the ward of a very active councillor in my assembly constituency. Whatever I said about her in my speech during that time has been misrepresented by the Congress people."



He said the woman councillor was like his daughter, and that he himself fed her when she was a child.



Vijayvargiya said that the woman councillor and he himself were saddened by the way Congress leaders presented his statement and the media coverage of it.



"I express regret in this regard," the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.



Addressing a public event in Indore on Sunday, Vijayvargiya praised the councillor's hard work in developing a civic ward and said she has carried out numerous public welfare projects in her area. -- PTI