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Video shows man spitting on rotis in UP; one arrested in Baghpat

Tue, 22 September 2026
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The police in Baghpat have arrested a man after a purported video circulated on social media allegedly showed him spitting on rotis while preparing them at a roadside eatery (dhaba) in the Khekra police station area, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the video was shared widely online. Subsequently, the Baghpat social media cell and police took cognisance of the matter.

Based on the purported video, the police have identified the accused as Mahtab. 

He has been arrested, and further legal action will be taken against him, police said. -- PTI

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