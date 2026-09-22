UP resident arrested from Himachal for posting anti-national content

23:15

A Uttar Pradesh resident has been arrested from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur for allegedly posting anti-national content on his social media handle, the police said on Tuesday.



According to the police, on September 17, 2026, it received a complaint regarding the individual's activities. The input raised concerns that the man, active on social media, might be in contact with a suspicious network or individuals involved in anti-national activities.



Based on the preliminary investigation, a case was registered at the Sadar police station, Hamirpur, on September 21 and the accused was arrested late Monday night.



Police officials stated that the accused had been living in Hamirpur for the past six months and was working as a tailor.



SP, Hamirpur, Balveer Singh Thakur said further investigation is underway. -- PTI