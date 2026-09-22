UP legislative council polls for 11 seats scheduled for October 23

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A view of UP Vidha Sabha/ANI Photo





The counting of votes will take place on October 27.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa announced the schedule for the 2026 biennial elections to five graduates' and six teachers' constituencies of the state Legislative Council.



According to the schedule, the notification for the elections will be issued on September 29.



The last date for filing nominations will be October 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 7. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till October 9.



Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on October 23, and the counting of votes will take place on October 27. The entire election process will be completed before October 31, Rinwa said.



The elections have been announced as the tenures of the members elected from these constituencies will end on December 6.



The outgoing MLCs include BJP members Avneesh Kumar Singh, Manvendra Pratap Singh, Dinesh Kumar Goyal, Umesh Dwivedi, Shrichand Sharma and Hari Singh Dhillon; Samajwadi Party members Lal Bihari Yadav, Ashutosh Sinha and Dr Man Singh Yadav; Independent member Akash Agrawal and teachers' constituency member Dhruv Kumar Tripathi. -- PTI

Elections to 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council will be held on October 23, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.