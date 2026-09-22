Unknown firms registered at AAP national office; party submits complaint

18:21

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged a 'conspiracy' by the Centre to defame it, as 58 unknown shell companies have been registered at the address of its national headquarters in New Delhi.



AAP's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said these businesses have been registered at the party's headquarters at 1, Canning Lane, New Delhi between July and September this year, and the party has sent a formal complaint to the Principal Commissioner GST and Delhi Police in this regard.



"This was planned by the BJP so that before the February 2027 elections, the BJP could have planted this news and run a campaign against us, that AAP runs several shell companies through which it receives donations," Bharadwaj said in a press conference.



He added that all these GST registrations have been done after "Aadhaar verifications", and asked the Centre to investigate the matter.



"How were these 58 businesses registered at the address of the Aam Aadmi Party's national office? This is our question directly to the central government. Does this mean that today a central government has fallen so low that just to defeat a party in elections, they will spread any lie before that?" he added. -- PTI