Trump willing to meet Iranian delegation in New York if...

20:58

US President Donald Trump has expressed interest to his advisers in setting up a meeting with Iranian officials present in New York for the UN General Assembly's 81st session, "if the conditions are right."



Citing a US official familiar with the matter, CNN reported that the official noted any potential meeting might instead involve some of the president's top advisers travelling with him in New York, though no formal encounter has been scheduled yet.



According to CNN, internal discussions surrounding a potential sideline meeting at UNGA have focused on whether a dialogue would meaningfully advance the administration's efforts to establish a path toward ending the US war with Iran.



Furthermore, the official told CNN that there is scepticism over whether the Iranian diplomats in New York possess the backing of Tehran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who is considered the final authority on such matters.



The official also informed CNN that it remains uncertain whether Iranian officials would even be willing to meet.



Iran's scaled-down delegation currently in the US for the UN General Assembly includes Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and President Masoud Pezeshkian.