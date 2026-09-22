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TN govt hostels weighing beef addition to menu following student requests: Minister

Tue, 22 September 2026
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Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu has said that certain sections of students has requested for the addition of beef in government hostel menu and that the matter will be discussed with officials before arriving at a decision.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing facilities at the M C Raja Social Justice Hostel at Saidapet in the city, he said that several hostellers from rural backgrounds requested the inclusion of beef alongside existing non-vegetarian options.

"Currently, mutton and chicken items are served and biryani will be served on Mondays in government hostels," the minister stated.

"However, a section of students coming from rural areas pointed out that mutton remains relatively expensive, which was not consumed by them, and requested that beef be added to the menu," he said.

"Since opinions vary among hostellers, a decision will be taken after consulting with officials concerned", he added. -- PTI

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