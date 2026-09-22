Three infants killed in fire at Telangana hospital

23:26

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Three infants died after a fire broke out in the SNCU of the state-run RIMS in Adilabad district, officials said on Tuesday.



State health minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, who visited the hospital, said an expert committee would conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the fire, lapses in safety and administration, and suggest measures to prevent such incidents.



Citing a preliminary inquiry, he said the fire occurred late on Monday in the air-conditioning unit of the Special Newborn Care Unit, apparently due to a short circuit.



Thick smoke spread through the unit after plastic parts of the AC caught fire, he said. However, the exact cause of the fire and any lapses in ensuring safety standards would be known only after a thorough inquiry, he said.



The father of a deceased baby girl told media persons that he had seen his daughter at the hospital shortly before the AC unit caught fire.



He said his wife was undergoing treatment at another hospital and expressed sadness over how he would convey the news of their baby's death to her. -- PTI