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Students fined Rs 50 over cooked methi in tiffin boxes

Tue, 22 September 2026
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16:40
Representational image
Representational image
A controversy has erupted over a private school in Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly slapping a Rs 50 fine on students for bringing home-cooked food containing fenugreek vegetable during the recent Jain festival of Paryushan.

The school in the Bhayandar area also allegedly prevented students from consuming methi and food cooked with similar vegetables, and instead asked them to eat at its canteen and charged Rs 20 per student.

The purported incident has sparked sharp reactions on social media, with netizens questioning whether students can be forced to follow a particular diet under the guise of religious practices.

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation's education department has issued a notice to the school, seeking a clarification on the allegations raised by some parents.

The school is yet to respond to the allegations.

A post shared on X by user Vijay alleged that a student was slapped with a fine of Rs 50 simply for bringing a home-cooked lunchbox containing fenugreek vegetable to his school in Bhayandar.

He questioned whether students' basic dietary choices and daily eating habits will be dictated under the guise of religious observances.

Paryushan Parv is a major annual festival in Jainism dedicated to fasting and spiritual reflection, during which many adherents observe strict dietary guidelines that include avoiding leafy greens and root vegetables. PTI

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