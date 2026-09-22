Starbucks to Establish Its First India GCC

10:19

Adding to Tamil Nadu's growing Global Capability Centre ecosystem (GCC), the world's largest chain of coffeehouses, Starbucks has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Tamil Nadu to establish its Global Capability Centre in Chennai.



It is expected to create 800 high-value jobs in its first phase, further strengthening Chennai's position as a destination for global companies seeking to build technology, talent and business capabilities for the world.



-- Business Standard