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Starbucks to Establish Its First India GCC

Tue, 22 September 2026
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10:19
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Adding to Tamil Nadu's growing Global Capability Centre ecosystem (GCC), the world's largest chain of coffeehouses, Starbucks has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Tamil Nadu to establish its Global Capability Centre in Chennai.

It is expected to create 800 high-value jobs in its first phase, further strengthening Chennai's position as a destination for global companies seeking to build technology, talent and business capabilities for the world.  

-- Business Standard

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