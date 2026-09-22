Singer Simanta Sekhar resigns as Assam film corporation chairman, quits BJP

19:32

Singer Simanta Sekhar/Image courtesy Facebook

Prominent singer Simanta Sekhar on Tuesday resigned as the chairman of the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation and quit the BJP, citing "personal reasons".



The Assamese singer submitted two separate resignation letters -- one to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announcing his decision to step down as ASFFDC chairman, and another to state BJP president Dilip Saikia, resigning from the party's state executive committee and primary membership.



In his letter to Sarma, Sekhar thanked the chief minister for allowing him to serve as the corporation's chairman.



"I extend my deepest gratitude to you (Sarma) for your help, support and cooperation to me during my tenure. The experiences gathered during this period will always be memorable for me," he said.



Sekhar also expressed hope that Assam's all-round development would continue under Sarma's leadership and wished him success in his efforts for the welfare of the people of the state.



In his letter to Saikia, the singer thanked senior party leaders, colleagues and party members for their "love, respect and help", saying he was deeply grateful to all of them. -- PTI