Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Singer Simanta Sekhar resigns as Assam film corporation chairman, quits BJP

Tue, 22 September 2026
Share:
19:32
Singer Simanta Sekhar/Image courtesy Facebook
Singer Simanta Sekhar/Image courtesy Facebook
Prominent singer Simanta Sekhar on Tuesday resigned as the chairman of the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation and quit the BJP, citing "personal reasons".

The Assamese singer submitted two separate resignation letters -- one to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announcing his decision to step down as ASFFDC chairman, and another to state BJP president Dilip Saikia, resigning from the party's state executive committee and primary membership.

In his letter to Sarma, Sekhar thanked the chief minister for allowing him to serve as the corporation's chairman.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to you (Sarma) for your help, support and cooperation to me during my tenure. The experiences gathered during this period will always be memorable for me," he said.

Sekhar also expressed hope that Assam's all-round development would continue under Sarma's leadership and wished him success in his efforts for the welfare of the people of the state.

In his letter to Saikia, the singer thanked senior party leaders, colleagues and party members for their "love, respect and help", saying he was deeply grateful to all of them. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sahil told us about casteism at IIT-Bombay: Parents
LIVE! Sahil told us about casteism at IIT-Bombay: Parents

India Women Smash Asian Games Record, Win GOLD Again
India Women Smash Asian Games Record, Win GOLD Again

India delivered a commanding performance in the Asian Games women's cricket final, crushing Sri Lanka by 147 runs to retain their gold medal and open their 2026 campaign with India's first gold of the Games.

Jamui Molestation: Man In Gamcha Shot
Jamui Molestation: Man In Gamcha Shot

'Nanandan Yadav was hiding in the Madwa Pahari locality when the police surrounded him. He tried to flee, and was shot during the encounter.'

F-35 stealth fighters set for first tactical drills with IAF
F-35 stealth fighters set for first tactical drills with IAF

In a major operational milestone, US fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighter jets are set to participate in joint combat drills alongside the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the first time during the upcoming multinational air exercise Tarang...

IITs see 170+ suicides in 20 years, 70% in last decade
IITs see 170+ suicides in 20 years, 70% in last decade

As many as 171 students of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) died by suicide or unnatural death over the last two decades, with around 70 percent of the deaths recorded in the last 10 years, according to an IIT alumni group.