Sahil told us about casteism at IIT-Bombay: Parents

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Parents of 22-year-old Sahil Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student at IIT Bombay, arrive at the Powai Police Station on Saturday./ANI Photo

IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode's parents on Tuesday claimed that he had told them that he was facing casteist slurs and humiliation at the institute.



Speaking to the media after visiting the Mumbai police crime branch office, they demanded a thorough examination of all evidence and action against those found responsible for their son's alleged suicide.



"I have full faith in the crime branch and request that the investigation into my son Sahil's death be completed fairly, thoroughly, and strictly in accordance with the FIR. The allegations and circumstances recorded in the FIR must be properly investigated, and appropriate action should be taken against those found responsible," Sahil's mother Sonali Wakode said.



Sahil had told them that he was being tortured, abused, and humiliated on the basis of his caste, she claimed.



"He specifically told us that Professor Suryanarayana Doolla would say 'I am from an upper caste and you are from a lower caste.' According to what Sahil told us, this had been continuing for around three months," she claimed.



On September 13, when they met Sahil in his hostel room, he told them he was being tortured and subjected to abuse, Sonali Wakode said. -- PTI